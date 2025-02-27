Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell hits out at “crazy” disciplinary charge for Max Jowitt tackle on Mikey Lewis

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Daryl Powell has hit out at what he has deemed to be a “crazy” disciplinary charge handed to Max Jowitt in the aftermath of his side’s 14-12 loss to Hull KR last weekend.

Jowitt was charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact on Rovers’ Mikey Lewis and given three penalty points as well as a fine, with the Trinity number one attempting to stop Lewis from scoring a try.

That try attempt failed, with the Rovers talisman limping off the field soon after following a syndesmosis injury which has ruled Lewis out for the next few weeks.

Powell, however, confirmed he raised concerns about the charge to Paul Cullen – the head of the Match Review Panel.

“I spoke to Paul Cullen about this – I don’t know what he expected Max to do there. It’s crazy, to be honest.

“He is just trying to save a try, he had minimal seconds to try and stop him after Mikey Lewis got bumped off.

“I disagree with it. I don’t think that’s why we brought in focus on tackles around the legs. It’s not a hip-drop tackle for me.

“He is just trying to stop him scoring. I think the RFL is fining players heavily at the moment which I don’t agree with.

“I don’t understand it to be honest, I disagreed with the charge in itself – it didn’t make sense.”

Powell has no qualms about the new points-based disciplinary system as a whole, but disagrees with the increase of fines.

“I haven’t got a problem with the new system. We will see how it works throughout the season but I don’t understand the fine to Max Jowitt.

“You shouldn’t be trying to take money off players for trying their best, I don’t think that is right.

“I don’t think that charge was warranted but I didn’t challenge it because you end up getting a ban or getting more penalty points.

“It’s an open and closed case.”