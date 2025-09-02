Brad Arthur’s decision to commit to Leeds Rhinos “certainly helped” by son Jake Arthur’s move to Super League rivals

BRAD ARTHUR’S decision to commit to Leeds Rhinos was “certainly helped” by son Jake Arthur’s move to Super League rivals Hull FC, the former has revealed.

Arthur signed a new one-year rolling contract at Headingley earlier this month to end any speculation about where his future lay beyond the 2025 campaign, with his family one of Arthur’s major considerations when deciding.

The 51-year-old’s wife and daughter are currently alongside him in the UK, whilst 22-year-old son Jake will be making the move to the northern hemisphere to link up with Hull FC.

Jake is currently with the Newcastle Knights in the NRL, but has played just three games all season after having previous experience with Parramatta Eels – like father Brad – and Manly Sea Eagles.

With son Jake set to run out in the Black and White in 2026, it now means that just one member of Arthur’s immediate family – son Matt – will remain in Australia next year.

With that in mind, elder Arthur has explained how Jake’s decision to commit to Hull helped in Brad’s own decision to stay at Leeds.

“It’s good and it certainly helped with my decision,” Arthur said.

“We’ve known for a while now that Jake had made the decision to commit to Hull and he’s looking forward to it.

“It will be nice to have him around. He still won’t be living close to us but he’s a lot closer than if he was on the other side of the world.

“I think he will be good for Hull but it’s up to him if it works or not.”