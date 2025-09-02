Every player Salford Red Devils have lost since the onset of financial issues

AS Salford Red Devils’ woes continue to mount, 18 players have now left the club, with Shane Wright’s loan deal with St Helens the latest.

Ryan Brierley and Jack Ormondroyd were just some of those on the list that have left the Salford Community Stadium this year, but those two are just two names in a long list of players that have left the beleaguered Super League club.

Here is a timeline of the players that the Red Devils have lost:

It was the 13 March when Marc Sneyd left Salford to join Warrington Wolves, with Brad Singleton signing for Castleford Tigers six days later.

Tim Lafai announced he would be returning to Australia on 26 March and at the start of April, Nene Macdonald took up a short-term loan deal with Oldham in order to play some rugby before leaving to go home to Australia on unpaid leave.

On 8 April, in a bitter blow for the Red Devils, captain Kallum Watkins joined former club Leeds Rhinos with Joe Bullock heading up to Barrow Raiders a day later on-loan.

Deon Cross signed for St Helens on 25 April, Chris Atkin moved to Castleford Tigers on 29 April and Sam Stone etched a deal with Warrington Wolves on 17 June after informing the Red Devils he was unavailable to feature in a game against St Helens.

On August 4, Chris Hill joined Bradford Bulls with Chris Hankinson departing for Leeds Rhinos on the same day.

And just to rub salt into the wounds for Salford supporters, Ryan Brierley and Jack Ormondroyd both left for Oldham on Thursday 7 August with more expected.

On 14 August, the Red Devils lost Billy Glover to rugby union, with Joe Shorrocks the most recent departure on Tuesday 19 August, with a loan deal secured with Leeds Rhinos.

To make matters worse for Salford, both Ethan Ryan and Matty Foster left the club on Friday 22 August, linking up with Brierley and Ormondroyd at Oldham.

A week later, Shane Wright joined St Helens in a loan deal until the end of the season.

All in all 18 players have left Salford since March:

13 March – Marc Sneyd

19 March – Brad Singleton

26 March – Tim Lafai

3 April – Nene Macdonald

8 April – Kallum Watkins

9 April – Joe Bullock

25 April – Deon Cross

29 April – Chris Atkin

17 June – Sam Stone

4 August – Chris Hill

4 August – Chris Hankinson

7 August – Ryan Brierley

7 August – Jack Ormondroyd

14 August – Billy Glover

19 August – Joe Shorrocks

22 August – Ethan Ryan

22 August – Matty Foster

29 August – Shane Wright