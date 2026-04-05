Brad Dwyer shines as Salford take spoils against Swinton Lions

SWINTON LIONS 10 SALFORD 20

IAN RIGG, Heywood Road, Sunday

EXPERIENCED hooker Brad Dwyer pulled the strings as Salford, under the interim control of Dave Hewitt, thwarted new Swinton coach Anthony Murray’s bid for victory.

Almost 34 years since these two teams met in a league derby, a 2,785 crowd were treated to an end-to-end battle with three sinbinnings and a red card (for Swinton prop Samy Kibula).

The game started brightly with both sides having early attacks before Finley Yates opened the visitors’ account with a short-range try between the posts after some kick pressure. Jack Gatcliffe added the conversion.

There was another Salford attack on the line before Dwyer scored a solo try on 14 minutes, going through a huge gap on the left for Gatcliffe to again add the goal.

Amid pressure from the Lions, Reece Briers was held up and Tom Ratchford stopped short, with the hosts playing some good rugby but not getting the rub of the green.

Gav Rodden was causing the Salford defence lots of problems and their tackling had to be tip-top.

Swinton eventually hit back on 25 minutes, when Ellis Anderson went over in the left corner after some good work by the home side. However Briers was unable to convert.

Gatcliffe put Salford 14-4 up with a penalty-goal three minutes from the break.

The start of the second half was eventful, with Briers making a break and the tackle sparking a mass fight which led to Louie Roberts, the Swinton fullback, and Dwyer being yellow carded.

Soon after Swinton’s Adam Jones made a clear break but his pass to Aaron Lynch went to ground. Then teammate Rodden burst through dangerously but was well tackled.

Swinton hit back on 56 minutes when Roberts made a 50-metre break and fed Ratchford, who raced in by the posts. Briers converted and there were only four points in it.

Anderson made a threatening break soon after, but the ball was lost in the attack, and Salford scored a crucial try 14 minutes from time, when Sam Bowring went in from close range and Gatcliffe again converted.

Swinton were still playing some great rugby and sending the ball out wide, and Anderson had another chance, but a great tackle stopped him.

With four minutes left, Roberts was sent to the sin bin for the second time for running in and Samy Kibula was shown a red card for a high tackle two minutes later.

GAMESTAR: Salford hooker Brad Dwyer was a constant threat in attack and scored a well-taken try.

GAMEBREAKER: The visitors’ two early tries gave them a vital platform.

MATCHFACTS

LIONS

1 Louie Roberts

2 Connor Parkinson

4 Aaron Lynch

20 Adam Jones

3 Ellis Anderson

6 Reece Briers

38 Brad Billsborough

8 Samy Kibula

21 Tom Ratchford

10 Ben Killan

11 Gav Rodden

12 Aaron Willis

31 Finlay Irwin

Subs (all used)

15 Jamie Reddecliff

17 Trent Kelly-Duffy

18 Bobby Shingler

23 Deane Meadows

Tries: Anderson (25), Ratchford (56)

Goals: Briers 1/2

Sin bin: Roberts (44) – fighting, (76) – running in

Dismissal: Kibula (78) – high tackle

SALFORD

32 Callum Green

5 Jack Holmes

12 Ollie Garmston

38 Keane Gilford

20 Joe Hartley

7 Toby Hughes

21 Jack Gatcliffe

37 Jack Bibby

9 Brad Dwyer

8 Sam Bowring

10 Owen Haldenby

26 Reece Stanton

14 Finley Yates

Subs

23 Noah Appleby (not used)

24 Cole Appleby

36 Danny Lynch

42 Shaun Costello

Tries: Yates (8), Dwyer (14), Bowring (66)

Goals: Gatcliffe 4/4

Sin bin: Dwyer (44) – fighting

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 4-12, 4-14; 10-14, 10-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Lions: Gav Rodden; Salford: Brad Dwyer

Penalty count: 9-9

Half-time: 4-14

Referee: Carl Hughes

Attendance: 2,785