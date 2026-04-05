Super League Rivals Round attracts more than 80,000 fans

SUPER LEAGUE’S Rivals Round lived up to its billing over the Easter weekend, delivering three sell-out crowds, high-scoring contests and significant drama.

The Hull derby (12,325), St Helens vs Wigan Warriors (17,980) and Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity (9,455) all played out in front of capacity crowds.

Bradford Bulls (14,991), Catalans Dragons (10,259) and Warrington Wolves (11,026) each attracted attendances in excess of 10,000, contributing to an aggregate crowd of 80,208 across the round, while attendances were already up 13 percent from 2025 heading into round seven.

“Rivals Round is everything that makes our sport special — passion, intensity and communities coming together to support their teams. To see sell-out crowds, strong attendances and such an exciting brand of Rugby League on display is hugely encouraging,” said RL Commercial CEO Rhodri Jones.

“The Easter weekend has always been a key moment in our calendar, and this year it has delivered on every level — from the atmosphere in the stands to the quality on the field.

“It’s a powerful reflection of the momentum we’re building in 2026 and the continued growth of Super League.”

Hull KR 24-6 Hull FC

12,325 at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday afternoon

St Helens 34-24 Wigan Warriors

17,980 at the BrewDog Stadium on Friday afternoon

Bradford Bulls 12-24 Leeds Rhinos

14,991 at Bartercard Odsal on Friday night

Huddersfield Giants 34-14 York Knights

4,172 at the Accu Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Warrington Wolves 42-6 Leigh Leopards

11,026 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons 33-26 Toulouse Olympique

10,259 at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

Castleford Tigers 0-34 Wakefield Trinity

9,455 at the OneBore Stadium on Sunday afternoon