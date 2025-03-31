Brad O’Neill on recovery from ACL injury and ‘special day’ of Wigan Warriors return

WIGAN WARRIORS hooker Brad O’Neill says positive thinking helped him during his long lay-off from a serious knee problem.

The 22-year-old suffered an ACL injury last July in a home defeat against Warrington Wolves, so missed their Grand Final win over Hull KR and couldn’t play against Warrington in Las Vegas.

O’Neill returned to action in Wigan’s 54-0 win over Salford Red Devils and although he was sidelined for eight months, he felt the time went quickly.

“It was really good (to be back),” said O’Neill.

“In these eight months you start thinking about a game in which you want to come back in. I would say I couldn’t have picked a better one to come back in.

“Salford at home, I know we had a few games in mind but I feel with it being a home game and with all my family being there to support me, it was the right one.

“It was a special day for me and to come off fit and healthy, that’s the main thing for me.

“There were highs and lows in the past eight months, but I don’t reckon I have had too many lows and I feel like all the staff have been around me and my mates have been there for me.

“I feel like I have trained pretty well and done what I have been told to do. I have listened and pushed myself to get back quicker and I have been reined in a little bit. It has been a good learning process for me.

“I think it has gone pretty quick (the eight months). We have been busy, obviously with the Grand Final and then I had some time off.

“Then I was back in training and we went to Las Vegas, so there has always been something to look forward to.

“It doesn’t feel like I have missed too many games. I have missed some big games but overall I don’t think I have missed that many.”