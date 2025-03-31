Luke Thompson reveals excitement for home Ashes series with England

LUKE THOMPSON has revealed his excitement at having an Ashes series on home soil.

After a 22-year absence, England will take on the Kangaroos in three fixtures at Wembley, Everton and Headingley.

Wigan prop Thompson, who has England nine caps to his name, is determined to make the England side come the end of the year.

“Every season you are desperate to wear the shirt at the end of the season, more so this year with the Ashes series,” Thompson said.

“It’s been years since we’ve had them over here, so it’s going to be an exciting series, especially on English turf.

“I’m sure there will be a competition for places. It’s massive for the game over here to have it here. All players will be aware of it at the end of the year and all will be raising their standards.”

Thompson also explained that all the England players are given pointers by head coach Shaun Wane throughout the season and whenever they meet up so that they all know what they are doing to improve their games.

“It’s been more of a group sort of thing; we catch up quite regularly and go through the things he likes seeing in games with the middles and edge players.

“Everyone has a good idea of what Waney expects of an England player and what he is looking for.”

Thompson is particularly excited to play at the new home of Everton FC on the Bramley-Moore Dock in Vauxhall, Liverpool – though the Wigan forward would like to see an international game at Old Trafford, where he won the Harry Sunderland Trophy in 2019 after St Helens’ 23-6 Grand Final defeat of Salford Red Devils.

He said: “I am looking forward to playing there as it is a brand-new stadium. I’ve not been yet so I imagine it will be some venue.

“I do like Old Trafford; it’s been a good stadium for me as I’ve won there three times in Grand Finals.”