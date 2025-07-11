Bradford Bulls and Hunslet men face mammoth bans following punching charges

BRADFORD BULLS’ Bayley Liu and Hunslet’s Sam Webb-Campbell both face mammoth bans after being charged with Grade E Punching and referred to Operational Rules Tribunals.

Following the latest round of Betfred Championship and Betfred League One fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Sam Webb-Campbell (Hunslet) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal

Bayley Liu (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: Hunslet – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal

Coby Nichol (Hunslet) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade C Foul and abusive language towards the Match Official – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 6.5 – 1 match suspension

Keelan Foster (Hunslet) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade D Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 12 – Total Penalty Points: 16 – 2 match suspension and a fine

Alex Foster (Barrow Raiders) – Opposition: Featherstone Rovers – Grade C Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5 – Fine

Jonny Openshaw (Swinton Lions) – Opposition: Whitehaven – Grade D Reckless contact with the referee – Penalty Points: 12 – Total Penalty Points: 12 – 2 match suspension