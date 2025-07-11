Willie Peters hits back at Shaun Wane comments on Dean Hadley being ‘unable to hack’ Australia

WILLIE PETERS has hit back at Shaun Wane’s comments that Dean Hadley ‘might not hack’ playing against Australia.

The Hull KR veteran has been in the form of his life for Rovers in 2025, with many calling for Hadley to be included in Wane’s 32-man training squad that was announced last week.

However, the 32-year-old was omitted from the squad with Wane saying: “I’m just looking at us playing Australia at Wembley and seeing him in there. He could probably hack it, but he might not hack it and that’s just my personal choice.”

Now Peters has defended Hadley and believes that the 32-year-old should have made it in the squad.

“They have got to keep doing what they are doing, it’s disappointing for those players who aren’t in,” Peters said.

“I believe in terms of the squad – and not the 17 – I would have liked to think we would have more numbers in there.

“I am certainly sure that Dean would be able to hack it. I know that’s something he would do regardless of whether it’s against Australia, Samoa or Huddersfield.

“He does it every week and he is one of the first names on the teamsheet each week. He is physical and the way he competes is as good as anyone.

“If he did play against Australia, I know Nathan Cleary on the last plays would be feeling the heat from Dean Hadley every time he kicks the ball.

“I know he would be cleaning up when the middles are tired. I thought he would have been in the squad.”

Whilst Hadley did not make the England squad, James Batchelor, Mikey Lewis, Elliot Minchella and Jez Litten did.