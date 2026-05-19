Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards confirmed for Las Vegas in 2027

BRADFORD BULLS and Leigh Leopards will make their Las Vegas debuts next season.

The two clubs will meet at Allegiant Stadium on February 27 after being chosen as Super League’s representatives for the annual American event, which will also feature two NRL games to be announced shortly.

It’s an extraordinary feat for Bradford in particular, who will participate just a year after returning to the top flight following an eleven-year spell in the lower leagues.

Leigh, meanwhile, have only been in seven of Super League’s first 31 seasons but have become a significant force, winning the 2023 Challenge Cup and reaching the play-off semi-finals in each of the past two years.

The pair follow in the footsteps of Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, who went stateside in 2025, then Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos who did so earlier this year.

Hull FC and St Helens were initial frontrunners to head to Vegas next year, although Hull chairman Andrew Thirkill explained his club had ultimately decided against taking part.

Saints’ new chief executive Abi Ekoku had recently given tentative backing to the prospect of participating, but questioned the viability especially for the club which gives up a home game to do so.

Next year Bradford have done so, with their chief executive Jason Hirst explaining: “To represent our great sport and competition in America are the things dreams are made of and represents another significant and impactful step in further demonstrating that our great club is firmly back in the big time.

“After registering and announcing our interest little under a month ago, we have worked diligently and collectively behind the scenes to turn what was an outsider’s chance into a reality.

“We have managed to do that, because we grasped the opportunity that presented itself when other clubs hesitated or had second thoughts, particularly when it came to being the home side.

“We kept our eye on the prize which was to seize the chance to promote and shout all about not only Bradford Bulls, but our city and sport.

“There is always speculation as to how much a club profits financially from a trip to Vegas, but any costs we may potentially incur will be paid for outside of our 2027 business and playing budget by investors and sponsors.

“It will not affect our playing budget or sustainability. On the contrary, we believe the commercial and marketing opportunities afforded by our worldwide exposure will only enhance our sustainability and recruitment process.”

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont said: “I am absolutely buzzing and privileged to be able to take ‘little old Leigh’ to represent Super League in Las Vegas.

“I can’t wait to create some exciting experiences for our fans as we look to build on the excellent work done by the clubs that have been there before us.

“This presents the club and our town with a fantastic opportunity to raise its profile on a world stage and is invaluable to the partnerships that we have built over the years.”