Leeds Rhinos star Lachlan Miller fails in ban appeal

LEEDS RHINOS’ Lachlan Miller has been unsuccessful in challenging a Grade E disciplinary charge.

The fullback appealed a three-match suspension and 18 penalty points after being charged with ‘unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or may be injured following Leeds’ 24-4 loss to Wigan Warriors last Friday.

Miller had pleaded not guilty but an independent tribunal this evening agreed with the initial charge.

He has been given an additional five penalty points, the ban remains and Miller is also fined £1,000 with Leeds losing their appeal bond.