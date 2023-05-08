Bradford Bulls boss Mark Dunning “absolutely furious” at “embarrassing” Barrow Raiders hammering

BRADFORD BULLS fans had high hopes going into the 2023 Championship season.

With the likes of Michael Lawrence, Bodene Thompson, Tom Holmes and Jack Walker signing on the dotted line, supporters were eager to see their new-look team in action under Mark Dunning.

However, an inconsistent start to the 2023 season was compounded by a 46-12 hammering at Barrow Raiders yesterday afternoon.

The Raiders went into that game second bottom in the Championship table but registered 40 unanswered points in the second-half to dismantle a woeful Bradford.

And it’s fair to say that Dunning was furious at that performance.

“I’m absolutely spewing because I’ve just seen a group of men quit in a Bradford Bulls jumper,” Dunning told West Yorkshire Radio Rugby League.

“I’ve never seen that before, that hurts. I’m spewing, absolutely furious. We were winning the game 6-4 at half-time.

“At half-time, we spoke about sticking to the process and still having a job to do. They’ve come out and disrespected the ball, disrespected everything we’ve shown them.

“I’ve just had a real, honest conversation with the players in there.”

Dunning hinted at team selection changes for this week’s fixture against Swinton Lions, who themselves sprung a surprise win over Toulouse Olympique.

“Yes, we’ve got an injury list but personnel has got to change because there are some individuals, not all of them, but there are some individuals there that when we look back on video I think have quit and tapped out because it was too hard, too hot and too tough for them – they are not characteristics of Bulls players.”

“It’s embarrassing. It’s not frustrating, it’s embarrassing. Absolutely embarrassing. I’ve just told the players that. I’m a massive advocate for everything we do, we do together as one group. Straight away the players are down there apologising to me, saying they’ve let me down again.

“I don’t want to hear it, because it doesn’t do anybody any good. Stop apologising and make sure your actions are louder than your words.”