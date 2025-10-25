Bradford Bulls confirm Lee Greenwood as first full-time assistant coach under Kurt Haggerty

BRADFORD BULLS have confirmed Lee Greenwood as Kurt Haggerty’s first full-time assistant coach for 2026.

Greenwood initially joined the Bulls in 2023 as assistant coach before stepping up as interim head coach midway through that Championship season alongside Brian Noble.

Since his arrival, Bradford have featured in five semi-finals and secured three consecutive third-placed finishes – with the club now set to fight in Super League from 2026 after earning promotion from the second tier.

It’s fair to say that Greenwood couldn’t be happier with the news, saying: “I’m delighted to be staying, I’ve been a part of this club over the last three years and have seen it develop and grow both on and off the field.

“I think I’d have had a bit of a nagging feeling if I was watching and wasn’t a part of it so when the opportunity came up I jumped at the chance.

“I’ve been in different roles, working with different people in the three years that I’ve been here but when I knew the ultimate goal was to get back into Super League. All in all, put together, we are deservedly back in Super League.

“I’m glad that I can just put everything into it really. I’m excited to work in this regime, I’ve spoken to Kurt a few times now and I’m really excited, obviously the whole club is but having been part of it on the field, I cannot wait to see what next season brings.

“It is a great appointment bringing Kurt in, someone who has got experience in Super League, being an assistant. I think it’s still good to have some people that have been in and around a club that’s been improving. Kurt is not joining the club as it was three years ago where it needed, probably ripping up a little bit and starting again, we’ve taken steps each year and hopefully that will continue.

“I feel like the opportunity, not just because it’s Bradford back in Super League, but having been in the Championship with the club over the last few years, for me personally I would regret it if I didn’t do it and I was just watching Bradford knowing I could have been a part of it. I’m really grateful for the opportunity to do it and I feel privileged that the club value me enough that they want me to be part of it.

Bradford Bulls boss Haggerty said: “I did a lot of homework in regards to the staff at Bradford and I had nothing but good feedback on Lee, particularly from Brian Noble. A lot of that is around his rugby IQ and his delivery to the players and what he likes and what he believes.

“If Lee can fully understand how I want to play and put his own stamp on it and look after his own department, I think he’ll be a really good acquisition moving forward, especially as a full-time assistant coach.”