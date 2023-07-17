Bradford Bulls forward Jansin Turgut exits rugby league after making stunning comeback

BRADFORD BULLS forward Jansin Turgut has called time on his rugby league career, despite making a stunning comeback into the sport which, at one point in his life, looked almost impossible.

Just four years ago, Turgut attempted to take his own life, falling three storeys from a car park following a battle with mental health.

He fractured his spine, broke his pelvis, both legs and knees and had facial reconstruction after breaking every breaking every bone in his face.

Since then, Turgut continued to document his recovery on social media and repeatedly spoke of his hope of returning to rugby league in a professional capacity.

Incredibly, he was given a shot by the Bulls, turning out for the club’s reserves side before making his professional rugby league return against the Midlands Hurricanes in a Challenge Cup fixture in the opening months of the 2023 season.

In April, Turgut spoke to League Express about the journey to get back into rugby league.

“The last four years have been difficult but also liberating. I’ve had time to strip the layers back and find out more about me as a person,” Turgut previously told League Express.

“I’ve had to tick the boxes of the unknown which has been the hardest part, not knowing what my career would be, if I can do things without restrictions or injuries.”

Now, Turgut has been released from his Bradford contract to pursue opportunities outside of rugby league.

“It had taken a lot to make this decision but ultimately I’m giving a lot of my time to be able to play rugby league and I want to invest that into business and career goals in my personal life moving forward,” said Turgut

“Rugby life is very time consuming and you miss family and friends event and have limited time to travel and go on holidays which is one of the big parts of been an athlete. I’ll miss the environment been with your friends and getting paid to be in an enjoyable environment but I will continue training in my own time because I love it and may potentially take part in other sports as been an athlete a competitive edge is something you have built inside of you.

“My time at the Bulls has been amazing. From the games I’ve played for Bradford, to the players and staff at the club, the training set up and facilities to the Bulls fans it’s all been a really positive experience. I’m grateful for getting the opportunity and really happy that I chose to take it.

“I’ve taken a lot of compliments and credit from other people but until now I haven’t really looked back, gave myself a second and realise how far I have actually come. I feel a huge sense of achievement and it’s an amazing story for an amazing sport… Rugby League!

“I have some business ideas in the pipeline that are waiting to be finished. I’m working closely with people from Rugby League and Rugby League Cares about a plan and what I’m choosing my career to look like in the near future, which is a nervous but exciting feeling. I’m also working with an organisation where I’m able to go into schools and businesses to delivery my story and help people raise their physical and mental health.”