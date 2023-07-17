Leigh Leopards star Josh Charnley reveals all on Warrington Wolves exit and Daryl Powell relationship

IF there is one player that is in form in Super League 2023 then it is Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley.

Scoring 22 tries in 19 appearances, the Leopards man has been touted for a potential England recall by head coach Shaun Wane.

That being said, it could have been very different for Charnley, who left the Warrington Wolves midway through the 2022 season to join the then-named Leigh Centurions in the Championship.

The winger then proved crucial to Leigh’s success in earning promotion to Super League for 2023, but Charnley has admitted that it was a tough period in his last year at Warrington.

“I don’t think I did anything wrong. I was training the house down and there was a new coach, brought a new system in,” Charnley said on Super League’s Out Of Your League podcast.

“I really enjoyed the way he put the plan to the lads and I think I played six games then I got banned for a trip, it wasn’t a trip but I got banned for it and then ever since he just didn’t see eye to eye with me.

“I don’t know what he’s thought of me, he must have seen something in me that he didn’t like or he just didn’t have in his head that I was the player for him.”

When asked if he was a scapegoat, Charnley replied: “Possibly, yeah, (I was) in my last year (of contract) as well. So it might have been.

“I didn’t really do anything wrong, I just didn’t really see eye to eye (with Powell), that was the biggest thing.

“You’re thinking what have I done – is it me? I overthink, but I didn’t get an explanation or anything like that.

“It is a bit frustrating, but I enjoyed my time there. It was one of those where I created some memories with the boys and it was good that I got an opportunity to open another door.”