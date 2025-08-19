Bradford Bulls set to appoint new head coach in 2026 as club reveals fierce Super League ambition

BRADFORD BULLS will have a new head coach in 2026 as the aspirational Championship club announces its fierce Super League ambition.

The Bulls, who have been building on and off the pitch for the past few years, are in pole position to land one of the 14 Super League spots for 2026.

And, further to today’s RFL statement regarding the 2026 Super League structure, Bradford chief executive has spoken:

“Bradford Bulls welcomes and supports the change to the 2026 Super League competition structure.

“Throughout my three-year tenure as CEO, the club and I have always harboured a fierce burning desire to return to Super League at the earliest realistic opportunity.

“That realistic opportunity is, undoubtedly, now.

“Thanks to the collective efforts of hundreds and thousands of people including owners, staff, volunteers, fans, friends, sponsors and Bradford Bulls Foundation, our club is, in many ways, unrecognisable from 3 years ago. The progress we have made collectively is nothing short of remarkable and on behalf of our club, I thank each and every one of you who has played your part, no matter how small, big or often.

“We are determined to realise our goal via both our on and off-field performance by winning this year’s Championship Grand Final and by being ranked as a top 12 club under the IMG grading system.

“Our current on-field performance, standing, challenges and opportunities are there, for all to see.

“Some of our off-field improvements are also there for people to see in terms of our 2025 installed big screen, extended TV gantry and new Director’s facilities.

“Furthermore, however, we have significantly strengthened financially and are still making exciting progress and executing improvements in relation to other IMG grading pillars.

“All of which makes us extremely confident about our chances of significantly rising up the IMG grading scores league table.

“Whatever the terms and conditions, financial or otherwise, this club is ready and able to return to Superb League in 2026 should we earn the right to do so under the current criteria.

“As part of this exercise, we have already initiated the process of identifying and appointing a full-time head coach for the 2026 season and beyond regardless of which division the club will be competing in. We do this after speaking with Brian Noble and facilitating his desire to return to a more holistic rugby role within the club whilst still supporting the first-team coaching and playing team.

“On behalf of the club, I offer a heartfelt thank you to Brian for stepping in and becoming our head coach this year at relatively short notice and wish him and our entire first-team staff the very best of luck in what will hopefully be a very successful end to our 2025 season.

“Rest assured, Brian will remain a vital and influential cog at Bradford Bulls during the 2026 season.

“We will further update our loyal army of fans once we have appointed Brian’s successor.

“I would also like to publicly thank our ex-chairman, Nigel Wood, OBE who having previously stepped down from the Board four months ago, has now sold his remaining minority shareholding to an existing shareholder in accordance with the club’s Shareholder’s Agreement.

“Throughout his time at our club, Nigel has only ever had the best interests of Bradford Bulls at heart and his undisputed legacy is that he returned the Bulls to our spiritual home in Bradford and created a Board of Directors and ownership group of proud Bradfordians, well placed to take the club forward. The club is in a far stronger and optimistic position, both on and off the field, than which he inherited. Whilst we regret that he is no longer a Shareholder, we understand the reasons why and the needs of the wider sport at this critical time.

“To conclude, exciting times lie ahead for our great club and I urge you and your families and friends to back us in whatever ways you can and turn out in numbers for our 4 remaining League fixtures and subsequent play-off matches, as we seek a coveted place in Super League in 2026.”