Clubs invited to join next Pennine League campaign

SECRETARY Sue Taylor MBE and her colleagues have invited clubs to join the Pennine League (amateur Rugby League’s only remaining winter-based male open age competition outside the student arena) for the 2025/26 campaign.

The new season will, League Express understands, begin as and when the Rugby Football League’s Yorkshire Men’s League’ 2025 summer season has been completed.

Taylor said, last Thursday: “The YML finals will take place on Saturday 27 September, so those will be the last fixtures of the season (some YML clubs only have four fixtures remaining).

“Emails are going out today to all last year’s clubs, and a couple more who have shown interest. If we have the interest and commitment we will definitely run the league.”

Her email stated: “Any existing or new club that is interested in playing traditional ‘Winter Rugby’ should contact league secretary Sue Taylor by email at huddsarl@hotmail.com for an application form.”