Bradford Bulls suffer ‘wake-up call’ in Toulouse Olympique defeat

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE 36 BRADFORD BULLS 4

PETER BIRD, Stade Ernest Wallon, Saturday

BRADFORD suffered their first defeat of the season as Toulouse dominated in awkward conditions.

The cold, swirling wind had its effect but the French adapted quicker and were superior in every department.

“It was a disappointing display but we were outplayed on the day. This has come as a wake-up call,” said Bulls coach Brian Noble after the game.

Bradford looked bright in the opening ten minutes but dogged defence kept them at bay.

The hosts looked to have opened the scoring in the 20th minute as stand-in centre Romeo Tropis strolled over from short range, but the pass from Maxime Stefani was adjudged forward.

Two minutes later, makeshift second-rower Mathieu Jussaume burst through under the posts from a well-timed inside pass from Jake Shorrocks.

Shorrocks added the extras from in front, the first of four successful conversions in a seven-try Olympique haul.

Toulouse looked comfortable and added a second try from a goal-line drop-out on the half-hour. Shorrocks, ten metres out, found Rob Butler with quick hands switching out right to winger Benjamin Laguerre who picked up cleanly to dive over in the right corner.

Bradford stuck to their task with good work from Mitch Souter and support from halfbacks James Meadows and Joe Keyes, with the forward line working hard but the French looking in control up to the break.

The Bulls needed to react quickly early doors in the second period but suffered a lapse in concentration only four minutes in as a combo of hooker Calum Gahan, Shorrocks and Olly Ashall-Bott fed Laguerre to score at ease.

The visitors were now clearly struggling and, five minutes later, Toulouse sealed the result as slack marking and a knock down by Laguerre into the arms of Paul Marcon saw the seasoned winger-cum-centre pick up the pass and stroll through unopposed.

The French were on top as Bradford struggled to find any meaningful possession and it was no surprise when the hosts added a further four points on 55 minutes with the move of the match as Laguerre bagged his hat-trick after a sweeping cross-field move.

The Bulls gave their superb fans something to shout about on 63 minutes when Jayden Okunbor dived over in the right corner, although Jordan Lilley struggled with the strong wind from the touchline.

But more misery for the weary Bradford side came with Ashall-Bott and young hooker Baptiste Rodriguez both scoring from short range under the posts in the closing stages.

Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles was a happy man, saying: “We did the job and looked impressive in all areas of the game.”

GAMESTAR: Mathieu Jussaume looked strong and influential, slotting into the second row as both try scorer and provider.

GAMEBREAKER: Paul Marcon’s try after 49 minutes which Bradford never looked like coming back from.

MATCHFACTS

OLYMPIQUE

1 Olly Ashall-Bott

2 Paul Ulberg

28 Romeo Tropis

5 Paul Marcon

19 Benjamin Laguerre

13 Anthony Marion

7 Jake Shorrocks

10 James Roumanos

9 Calum Gahan

17 Rob Butler

4 Mathieu Jussaume

11 Maxime Stefani

15 Joe Cator

Subs (all used)

14 Baptiste Rodriguez

16 Joe Bretherton

25 Thomas Lacans

21 Ellis Gillam

Tries: Jussaume (22), Laguerre (30, 44, 55), Marcon (49), Ashall-Bott (65), Rodriguez (71)

Goals: Shorrocks 4/7

BULLS

1 Tom Holmes

37 Jayden Okunbor

3 Waqa Blake

5 Guy Armitage

23 Jorge Taufua

7 Joe Keyes

6 James Meadows

8 Michael Lawrence

14 Mitch Souter

17 Franklin Pele

11 Zac Fulton

12 Matty Gee

13 James Donaldson

Subs (all used)

9 Jordan Lilley

18 Sam Hallas

20 Roman Michael

15 Logan Bayliss

Tries: Okunbor (63)

Goals: Lilley 0/1

Rugby League and League Express Men of the Match

Olympique: Mathieu Jussaume; Bulls: Jayden Okunbor

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0; 14-0, 20-0, 24-0, 24-4, 30-4, 36-4

Penalty count: 5-2

Half-time: 10-0

Referee: James Vella

Attendance: 3,700