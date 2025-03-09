Melbourne Storm run riot against Parramatta Eels to continue remarkable streak

MELBOURNE STORM 56 PARRAMATTA EELS 18

STEPHEN IBBETSON, AAMI Park, Sunday

MELBOURNE completed the biggest win of the opening round to continue their remarkable starting streak.

An eight-try first-half blitz meant there was never any risk of Storm failing to secure a 23rd consecutive round-one victory.

In turn, it was a chastening start as Parramatta coach for Jason Ryles, whose side will gain no prizes and few plaudits for the meagre achievement of winning the second half.

Letting their foot off the gas was the only complaint for Melbourne, whose star names came to the fore.

Ryan Papenhuyzen sprung into action for their opening try, followed by Cameron Munster assisting hard-running Josh King, airborne Xavier Coates and unstoppable force Eliesa Katoa in succession.

Papenhuyzen, along with Jack Howarth, provided a second try for Coates, then Nick Meaney broke with captain Harry Grant in support.

Meaney intercepted a sloppy pass from Eels debutant Ryley Smith for the next and, after Jake Tago scored off a Dylan Brown kick for Parramatta, Papenhuyzen completed the first-half scoring off a scrum play.

The 46-6 score at the break became 56-6 by the hour mark as Will Warbrick picked off an Isaiah Iongi pass to run the length and elusive Howarth broke for a Hughes try.

Will Penisini and Iongi scored late on for the visitors but this was emphatically Melbourne’s day.

STORM: 1 Ryan Papehuyzen, 2 Will Warbrick, 3 Jack Howarth, 4 Nick Meaney, 5 Xavier Coates, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 8 Stefano Utoikamanu, 10 Josh King, 11 Shawn Blore, 12 Eliesa Katoa, 13 Trent Loiero. Subs (all used): 14 Tyran Wishart, 15 Alec MacDonald, 16 Tui Kamikamica, 17 Lazarus Vaalepu

Tries: Papenhuyzen (6, 40), King (12), Coates (22, 27), Katoa (24), Grant (31), Meaney (35), Warbrick (56), Hughes (58); Goals: Meaney 8/10

EELS: 1 Isaiah Iongi, 2 Sean Russell, 3 Will Penisini, 4 Zac Lomax, 5 Jake Tago, 6 Dylan Brown, 7 Ronald Volkman, 8 Joe Ofahengaue, 9 Brendan Hands, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Jack Williams, 12 Kelma Tuilagi, 13 J’maine Hopgood. Subs (all used): 14 Ryley Smith, 15 Matt Doorey, 17 Charlie Guymer, 21 Sam Tuivaiti

Tries: Tago (38), Penisini (69), Iongi (77); Goals: Lomax 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 16-0, 22-0, 28-0, 34-0, 40-0, 40-6, 46-6; 50-6, 56-6, 56-12, 56-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Storm: Ryan Papenhuyzen; Eels: J’maine Hopgood

Penalty count: 4-4; Half-time: 46-6; Referee: Wyatt Raymond; Attendance: 23,369