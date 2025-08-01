Bradford Bulls surge past Halifax Panthers to claim derby honours

BRADFORD BULLS 30 HALIFAX PANTHERS 10

ROB WALLACE, Bartercard Odsal, Friday

A WEST YORKSHIRE derby lit up Odsal as Bradford cemented their place in the play-off positions, moving joint-top of the table at least temporarily.

It’s a third successive win for the Bulls while Halifax, playing ‘away’ inside their home for the summer, were again plucky losers, falling away in the second half just like against York seven days earlier.

A wild pass from Waqa Blake in front of his own posts saw Halifax force a goal-line drop-out and an early chance to attack the Bulls’ line, however a stray pass from Dayon Sambou directly into touch prevented the Panthers from taking advantage.

Halifax took the lead in the 13th minute as Jack Hansen kicked a penalty-goal 30 metres out.

Four minutes later, that was extended as Louis Jouffret’s grubber to the in-goal area was collected between two defenders by Adam Tangata who touched down ten metres in from touch. Jack Hansen added the conversion to take the Halifax lead to eight points.

Bradford brought themselves back into the game 25 minutes in, four repeat sets on the Halifax line taking its toll when Jordan Lilley scooted across the line and gave a flat pass to the charging Eribe Doro who touched down under the posts. Lilley added the conversion to take the score to 6-8.

The Bulls took the lead three minutes later. Halifax kicked the restart out on the full before Luke Hooley’s kick to the right corner was knocked back by Jayden Okunbor into the hands of the supporting Blake who touched down in the corner, where Lilley missed the conversion.

With one minute remaining to half-time, Hansen levelled the scores with a penalty on the 40-metre line, taking the sides to half-time at 10-10.

Joe Keyes forced a goal-line drop-out early in the second half and from that field position, the Bulls sent the ball to the right and Blake put Okunbor over in the corner. Lilley converted to give the hosts a six-point lead.

Poorly-executed passes and knock-ons prevented the home side from extending their lead until Hooley eventually added a penalty to take the scores to 18-10 in the 63rd minute.

With twelve minutes remaining, Will Calcott was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle on Kieran Gill, and moments later it was Gill chasing after Tom Holmes’ grubber kick to the in-goal area and touching down. Hooley added the conversion to take the score to 24-10.

There was still time for the ever-impressive Guy Armitage to touch down with four minutes remaining to add a gloss to a win that was always on the cards after Calcott’s sin-binning.

Hooley added his third goal from as many attempts to give the hosts a 20-point win.

GAMESTAR: Jayden Okunbor scored one and had a hand in another as the Bulls marched to another win. The winger was solid in defence and electric in attack.

GAMEBREAKER: Will Calcott’s sin-binning and Kieran Gill’s try eleven minutes from time cemented the two points for the Bulls and gave the Panthers an uphill struggle.

MATCHFACTS

BULLS

26 Luke Hooley

37 Jayden Okunbor

3 Waqa Blake

4 Kieran Gill

5 Guy Armitage

1 Tom Holmes

7 Joe Keyes

8 Michael Lawrence

9 Jordan Lilley

15 Logan Bayliss-Brow

11 Zac Fulton

12 Matty Gee

27 Eribe Doro

Subs (all used)

10 Ebon Scurr

14 Mitch Souter

18 Sam Hallas

20 Ronan Michael

Tries: Doro (25), Blake (28), Okunbor (45), Gill (69), Armitage (76)

Goals: Lilley 2/3, Hooley 3/3

PANTHERS

23 David Nofoaluma

3 Charlie Graham

4 Ben Crooks

30 Dayon Sambou

5 James Saltonstall

1 Louis Jouffret

7 Jack Hansen

8 Brandon Douglas

9 Adam O’Brien

16 Ronan Dixon

19 Zack McComb

12 Adam Tangata

17 Will Calcott

Subs (all used)

14 Tom Inman

6 James Woodburn-Hall

13 Jacob Fairbank

32 Leon Cowen

Tries: Tangata (17)

Goals: Hansen 3/3

Sin bin: Calcott (48) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 0-8, 6-8, 10-8, 10-10; 16-10, 18-10, 24-10, 30-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulls: Jayden Okunbor; Panthers: Louis Jouffret

Penalty count: 4-3

Half-time: 10-10

Referee: Ryan Cox

Attendance: 4,505