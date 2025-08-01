St Helens cruise past poor Castleford Tigers

ST HELENS 40 CASTLEFORD TIGERS 0

KASEY SMITH, Totally Wicked Stadium, Friday

ST HELENS cruised to a comfortable and convincing win over Super League strugglers Castleford, who were always on the back foot.

The Saints had been on a good run of form before Leigh got the better of them a fortnight ago, but they gained a perfect response as they put a poor Castleford side to the sword.

The Tigers have had some unusual results this year – coming close against Wigan, defeating Hull FC, and securing a shock win over Warrington last weekend. However, they’ve also had some shockers, such as the loss against the rock-bottom Red Devils.

Unfortunately for the small pocket of Castleford supporters that made the journey over, this was one of the poorer ones for the side sat tenth.

Interim head coach Chris Chester handed Andy Djeukessi a debut on the wing, having praised the emerging talent in the club’s youth ranks in the lead-up to the game. However, his first involvement was to fumble a high kick, which led to the opening try.

There were no signs of complacency from Saints; from the very first set, they made their intentions clear.

A better-timed Tristan Sailor pass may have seen them open the scoring in the first minute. It mattered not, as they broke the deadlock shortly after, and firmly commanded the game from that point onward.

The opener came in the sixth minute, after the Djeukessi knock-on, and it was Moses Mbye who timed a pass perfectly to Mark Percival who shot through the line like a bullet to score.

Paul Wellens’ men found joy once more, this time on the left edge, and it was Sailor with some instinctive play as he chipped one to the line and Owen Dagnall was on hand to finish in the corner.

The fullback was at the heart of the action once again, and he showed his class in dummying a pass and engaging Fletcher Rooney before handing off to Kyle Feldt who did the rest.

Joe Stimson, caught half-asleep, spilled a routine pass from Joe Westerman – an error which opened the door for Daryl Clark to work his magic directly from the scrum, slicing through a glaring gap in the Tigers’ defence to notch Saints’ fourth try.

And on the stroke of half-time, a poor Chris Atkin kick landed straight into Harry Robertson’s grasp and the youngster took off and ran the length of the field, skilfully eluding Djeukessi and Rooney to grab his tenth league try of the season.

The only slight blemish on the Saints’ performance was their inability to fully replicate their first-half intensity after the break. However, securing a defensive shut-out will undoubtedly be the aspect that most pleased boss Wellens.

In an uneventful second half, the Saints only sparked into life late on when Dagnall burst through. His kick to the line looked to be overcooked, but as the ball held up in the in-goal area, the winger pounced for his second try.

Then came an Agnatius Paasi line-break, rewarding the onrushing Sailor for his earlier work with a simple try under the posts and wrapping up a win ahead of a sterner test next week at Wakefield.

GAMESTAR: Tristan Sailor delivered a flawless performance, consistently troubling the Castleford defence.

GAMEBREAKER: Daryl Clark’s try, scored from the scrum, set Saints well on their way for the two points.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The opening try which saw Mark Percival rip through was a class move.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

2 pts Mark Percival (St Helens)

1 pt Owen Dagnall (St Helens)

MATCHFACTS

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

2 Kyle Feldt

26 Harry Robertson

4 Mark Percival

30 Owen Dagnall

7 Jonny Lomax

14 Moses Mbye

8 Alex Walmsley

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

11 Curtis Sironen

16 Matt Whitley

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

17 Agnatius Paasi

18 Jake Wingfield

19 George Delaney

23 Jake Burns

18th man (not used)

27 George Whitby

Also in 21-man squad

12 Joe Batchelor

27 George Whitby

31 Leon Cowen

Tries: Percival (6), Dagnall (10, 69), Feldt (21), Clark (29), Robertson (38), Sailor (71)

Goals: Feldt 6/7

TIGERS

23 Fletcher Rooney

24 Josh Simm

3 Zac Cini

22 Louis Senior

44 Andy Djeukessi (D)

6 Daejarn Asi

42 Chris Atkin

38 Brad Singleton

10 George Lawler

41 Tom Amone

43 Joe Stimson

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

Subs (all used)

4 Sam Wood

15 George Griffin

16 Cain Robb

19 Sam Hall

18th man (not used)

20 Muizz Mustapha

Also in 21-man squad

7 Rowan Milnes

26 George Hill

27 Jenson Windley

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 16-0, 22-0, 28-0; 34-0, 40-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Saints: Tristan Sailor; Tigers: Daejarn Asi

Penalty count: 2-1

Half-time: 28-0

Referee: Aaron Moore