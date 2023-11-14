Bradford Bulls swoop for St Helens pair on trial

BRADFORD BULLS have continued to bolster their squad ahead of their 2024 Championship campaign after bringing in former St Helens pair Dan Moss and Eliot Peposhi on trial.

Moss, 20 and Peposhi, 19, are both products of the St Helens Academy pathway, with the latter making 10 appearances for Saints’ reserves that made it to the Grand Final in October.

Halfback Moss made his senior debut for St Helens against Castleford Tigers in April 2022, going on to also feature against Wakefield Trinity in August that season.

Bradford Bulls’ head coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “I became aware of Dan’s availability in the off season and did some homework on him, he’s played a couple of times in Super League and I was really impressed with him. He showed a level of maturity and looks incredibly brave which is a great attribute for a young half.

“He’s looking for an opportunity, he’s a young man from an outstanding environment, he spoke to his manager and spoke about the Championship and he referenced Bradford as a club he feels he’d like to be a part of and if he works hard, he will be with us for longer.

“When you’ve been at a club where you’ve come through the system, when you then leave to head into a new environment you are no longer the young kid, so it is a good opportunity for him.

“It’s important we provide support to let him grow in our environment, he’ll get help from myself, Lee [Greenwood] and Nobby [Brian Noble], so it is an exciting time for him and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in our environment.

“I spoke to people within St Helens who spoke highly of Eliot [Peposhi], Eliot is looking for an opportunity as a young forward who wants to test himself. He played well for the Reserves and I like the fact he wants to back himself and take himself out of his comfort zone.

“He’s full of energy, tough, uncompromising, athletic and works extremely hard, he also has great line speed and a pass in him so he will add to us. It’s important we have plenty of depth and I think we now have great balance in that area, we have seasoned pros and those who are young, hungry and keen to learn and they will get some good coaching from us but the players themselves will play a huge role.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.