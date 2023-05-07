Bradford Bulls thrashed as FOUR men carded in feisty Featherstone Rovers-Sheffield Eagles clash

IT was yet another tremendous weekend in the Championship with a number of tremendous fixtures taking place.

On Saturday, Swinton Lions produced one of the wins of the season, taking home the two points in a 19-12 triumph over second-placed Toulouse Olympique on Saturday evening.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Newcastle Thunder went down 36-16 at home to Halifax Panthers before a feisty affair took place at Featherstone Rovers, who were hosting the Sheffield Eagles.

Four men received yellow cards – including three in the same incident – as Rovers just about maintained their unbeaten start to the Championship season with a fast and frenetic 28-20 triumph.

Barrow Raiders, meanwhile, thrashed Bradford Bulls in an incredible 46-12 result, whilst Whitehaven went down 32-24 at home to Keighley Cougars.

The remaining game in the Championship this weekend came from York where the Knights clinched a 30-28 victory over London Broncos.

Here are the results in full:

Swinton Lions 19-12 Toulouse Olympique

Newcastle Thunder 16-36 Halifax Panthers

Featherstone Rovers 28-20 Sheffield Eagles

Barrow Raiders 46-12 Bradford Bulls

Whitehaven 24-32 Keighley Cougars

York Knights 30-28 London Broncos