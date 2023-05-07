Ex-Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford spotted in stadium ahead of potential move

FORMER Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford has been spotted in a stadium ahead of a potential move.

Radford left The Jungle after just three games of the 2023 Super League season but he was in the audience at the highly-popular Magic Round in the NRL at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium over the weekend.

The former Hull FC boss – who lifted the Challenge Cup trophy with the Black and Whites in 2016 and 2017 – has been linked with a move to Australia’s most prestigious competition for a number of months, but his image in the crowd will have certainly set NRL fans quizzing which club Radford could well be moving to.

Radford is, of course, good friends with current Cronulla Sharks head coach Craig Fitzgibbon, but he has more than adequate assistants in Josh Hannay, Daniel Holdsworth and Steve Price.

Upon leaving the Tigers, Radford commented: “With the club and myself heading in different directions, I think making this early call will be the correct one.

“Hopefully, it can kick start their season starting this Friday away at Huddersfield.

“I’d like to thank on record the fans, management, coaching staff, and players and wish them all the best for 2023 and beyond.”

Andy Last, Radford’s assistant at The Jungle, was recently appointed as Castleford head coach with the club actively looking for a number two.

