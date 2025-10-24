Bradford Bulls utility Bayley Liu signs for Halifax Panthers

HALIFAX PANTHERS have signed Bayley Liu on a one-year deal from Bradford Bulls.

The 29-year-old Scottish international is Kyle Eastmond’s first signing for 2026.

Centre/second-rower Liu began his career with Central Queensland Capras down under before making the move to the now defunct West Wales Raiders back in 2020.

Spells with Dewsbury Rams, Sheffield Eagles and Bradford followed, with Liu scoring 23 tries in 78 appearances in the UK.

Liu said: “It feels really good to be calling myself a Panther. I’ve played at The Shay for a long time but not for Halifax so I’m just looking forward to getting here with all the boys and getting started.

“The new pitch is looking really good, I’ve always enjoyed coming here to play. There’s always a good crowd here so it’s good to have them on my side now then the stick they used to give me. I’ve copped it a bit over the years but it’ll be good to be on their side for once, I’m looking forward to it.

“From the conversations I had with Kylebefore coming to Fax, it’s good to hear that a coach wants you and hopefully I can help this team win.

“I’m an effort-based player, I’m pretty versatile and happy to play wherever I’m needed. I can play back-row, centre, middle, anywhere I can help the team really. Just as long as I’m on the field, I don’t really care where I play.

“My main focus this season is staying injury free and avoiding any suspensions so that I can play as many games as possible to help the boys finish as high up the table as we can. I’m ready to get started.”