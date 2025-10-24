Mitch Souter signs improved terms at Bradford Bulls ahead of Super League return

BRADFORD BULLS have announced that Mitch Souter has signed a new full-time deal to remain with the club ahead of their promotion to Super League.

The 24-year-old has made 58 appearances, scoring 13 tries since making the move to Odsal back in 2024 and initially penned a new deal in June to commit to the 2026 season but has now signed improved terms.

“I said when I first got here that the club is genuine about going to Super League and I was too so it is great to have been able to achieve our collective goal,” Souter said.

“There is a real buzz around the place on the back of the announcement and I cannot wait to get going and prepare for our first year back in Super League.

“I settled really quickly when I joined and I’ve loved it ever since. The boys and the staff took me in and it’s been great to meet the fans, who are so loyal – I can’t wait to see our army of supporters grow even more next season.”

Bradford head coach Kurt Haggerty said: “With Mitch in particular, I really like his style of play – he gets out, he engages and he runs. He looks down the field and plays what he sees and he is very committed to his defence.

“There is a lot I like about Mitch – being in a full-time environment and being around full-time elite Super League players will bring his game on even more and help him take the next step in his career.

“He [Mitch] is around an international player in Andy [Ackers] and if Mitch is willing to learn and push Andy too, I have really two good hookers there who will be really good for us this year.”