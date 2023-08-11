Brandon Pickersgill primed for Wembley role with Halifax Panthers after watching brief

BRANDON PICKERSGILL is hoping to go from the Wembley stands to the pitch – and help Halifax Panthers lift a trophy for the first time since 2012.

Two years ago, the 26-year-old watched his former Bradford Bulls team-mate and close friend Jake Trueman in Challenge Cup Final action for Castleford Tigers against St Helens.

Now, after moving from Featherstone Rovers in March, the fullback is heading to the national stadium once again, this time with his sights set on gaining selection in Simon Grix’s side – and helping Halifax win the 1895 Cup by beating Batley Bulldogs.

“It’s a cliché, but having the chance to play at Wembley is a dream come true,” said Pickersgill.

“It was great to sample the stadium as a fan, and great to see Jake score a try, although Castleford ended up being beaten by St Helens.

“Now I’m going there as part of a team, and you can’t overstate just how special it is to players, staff, officials and supporters, particularly of a part-time club like ourselves and Batley.

“We know an opportunity like this might not come around again, and we want to enjoy the weekend and the occasion.

“But we also want to win the match, and we’re going there knowing we have a big job to do against a good side.”

It’s Halifax’s first final since they beat Featherstone to land the old Northern Rail Cup, like the 1895 Cup, for teams outside Super League, in 2012, when the big match took place at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

The club was last at Wembley in 1988, when they lost to Wigan in the Challenge Cup Final, having beaten St Helens to win the competition the year before.

Pickersgill is well aware that the latest visit provides a great chance to raise the profile of the club as the game prepares to enter the IMG era.

“Things are progressing well on and off the field, and people are working really hard behind the scenes to push us forward,” he added.

“We want to do our bit on the field, both by winning the 1895 Cup and getting to the play-offs, and we certainly have the players to do both.

“But we’ve been inconsistent, and that’s an area we have to sort out because it’s a very competitive league.

“I don’t really think there’s a lot to separate us and Batley, and you know what you’re going to get with them.

“They’re a well-coached, well-organised, honest side who very seldom go away in games, and we’ll have to be at our best.”

It’s also an opportunity to put some silverware on the CV of coach Grix, who will leave Halifax at the end of the season.

“It’s a shame. because he’s a good operator and very meticulous, and we’ve struck up a good relationship,” said Pickersgill.

“But he is ambitious and whatever comes next for him, I think he’ll do really well.”

