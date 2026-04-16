Brave Hull FC fall short against impressive St Helens

HULL FC 14 ST HELENS 24

DAVE CRAVEN, MKM Stadium, Thursday

AMID all the speculation on John Cartwright’s coaching position at Hull FC and NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo at MKM Stadium to talk about a potential alliance with Super League, it would have been easy for people to forget about the action on the pitch.

In the days after the stunning news that the Black and Whites would be parting ways with Aussie Cartwright at the end of the season, there was plenty of surprise.

But when the 60-year-old delivered Monday’s explosive pre-match press conference, explaining how he felt “betrayed and disrespected” by the club’s shock decision to cut short his stay by 12 months, it was always going to set this game up perfectly.

In the end, in the 80 minutes that played out, St Helens eventually came out on top to go back top of Super League.

But emotionally-charged Hull played their part with a spirited, fully-fired display, going toe-to-toe with Super League’s form team that saw them lead at the break and level going into the final quarter.

Ultimately, though, with dynamic full-back Tristan Sailor in electric form and Alex Walmsley producing a monster stint off the bench, Saints just had too much.

Cartwright emotionally waved to the crowd – who had booed chief executive Richie Myler earlier in the night – when they sang his name in the closing stages,

Defeat came at a cost for Hull who, already missing a raft of talent, lost prop Sam Lisone to a torn bicep in the first half.

They gave a debut to England centre Harry Newman after his week-long loan from Leeds Rhinos and he had an eventful night, conceding an early penalty before copping a busted nose and needing to undergo a HIA.

Hull had gone ahead via Logan Moy’s 11th minute try after Hardaker’s lovely flick pass before Jackson Hastings’ disguised pass saw Jake Davies show good footwork to get over in return.

FC hooker Bourouh twisted over for his first Super League try of the season and Hardaker came up with a try-saver on Robertson to leave them 12-6 ahead at the break.

St Helens levelled up in the 47th minute when Noah Stephens crashed onto Jackson Hastings’ latest no-look pass and barged through Zak Hardaker and Amir Bourouh to score.

They thought they were in again two minutes later when Hastings weaved over but Liam Moore spotted the Aussie had gone behind Walmsley and the effort was ruled out.

However, when ex-Saints star James Bell was penalised for a high tackle, Sailor’s 53rd minute penalty nudged them in front for the first time.

Hardaker restored parity again when Matt Whitley’s high tackle gifted the hosts two points.

But Sailor’s lovely grubber sat up perfectly for Kyle Feldt in the 62nd minute, the Aussie winger finishing for his sixth Super League try of the year.

Sailor almost scored himself with a stunning 50 metre run up the middle, backing himself to outpace Logan Moy as he veered to the corner.

But the electric Hull fullback went with him in a thrilling foot race and produced a superb try-saving tackle, forcing his rival into touch.

However, Harry Robertson did make sure with his first Super League try of the year after Zak Hardaker spilled with Hull trying to fight their way back into the contest in the 74th minute.

GAMESTAR: Tristan Sailor was dazzling at times and came up with some big plays.

GAMEBREAKER: Once Harry Robertson scored in the 74th minute, there was no way back for Hull FC.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Tristan Sailor pinning his ears back and trying to beat Logan Moy in a foot race – and the Hull fullback taking up the challenge and coming out on top – was a thrilling moment.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3pts Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

2 pts Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

1 pt Daryl Clark (St Helens)

MATCHFACTS

Hull FC

24 Logan Moy

19 Tom Briscoe

37 Harry Newman (D)

3 Davy Litten

5 Lewis Martin

14 Cade Cust

7 Aidan Sezer

18 Ligi Sao

9 Amir Bourouh

10 Harvie Hill

22 Connor Bailey

4 Zak Hardaker

15 James Bell

Subs (all used)

16 Sam Lisone

20 Yusuf Aydin

23 Brad Fash

25 Matty Laidlaw

18th man (not used)

32 Lloyd Kemp

Also in 21-man squad

27 Callum Kemp

29 Will Hutchinson

30 Will Kirby

Tries: Moy (11), Bourouh (28)

Goals: Hardaker 3/3

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

2 Kyle Feldt

3 Harry Robertson

5 Deon Cross

24 Owen Dagnall

17 George Whitby

31 Jackson Hastings

13 David Klemmer

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

16 Matt Whitley

28 Jake Davies

22 Joe Shorrocks

Subs (all used)

8 Alex Walmsley

15 George Delaney

21 Noah Stephens

30 Tom Humphreys (D)

18th man (not used)

34 Cole Marsh

Also in 21-man squad

7 Jonny Lomax

29 Alfie Sinclair

Billy Keeley

Tries: Davies (20), Stephens (47), Feldt (62), Robertson (74)

Goals: Sailor 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 12-6; 12-12, 12-14, 14-14, 14-20, 14-24

Rugby Leaguer League Express Men of the Match

Hull FC: Zak Hardaker; Saints: Tristan Sailor

Penalty count: 8-3

Half-time: 12-6

Referee: Liam Moore