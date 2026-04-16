John Cartwright shares latest on Hull FC future

JOHN CARTWRIGHT has reiterated his commitment to Hull FC after reports in the past few weeks that he will be axed at the end of the 2026 Super League season.

Cartwright joined the Black and Whites ahead of the 2025 campaign, steering the beleaguered club to a seventh-placed finish.

There was much hope for FC in 2026, but a burgeoning injury list has seen the East Yorkshire club currently sit outside the play-off spots.

And, with rumours flying around that current Warrington Wolves assistant Steve McNamara will be heading for the MKM Stadium, Cartwright looks to be on his way out.

The former Gold Coast Titans boss was once more asked about his future and if anything had changed live on Sky Sports as Hull FC tackled St Helens.

“Not at the moment, not as I stand here,” Cartwright said.

“I didn’t know I’d be in this position at all two weeks ago so who knows what’s going to happen in the future?

“For me, I love the group of guys here. We have a really good bond and I think we are improving.

“We’ve got the opportuntity to have a fantastic year so hopefully it is business as usual after tonight.”