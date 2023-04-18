BREAKING: Warrington Wolves decide not to appeal Paul Vaughan’s ban

WARRINGTON WOLVES will NOT be appealing Paul Vaughan’s one-match ban.
The Cheshire club had been deliberating about whether or not to appeal the in-form forward’s suspension following the 13-6 loss to Wigan Warriors.
Vaughan had been charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact, with the incident an alleged ‘hip-drop tackle’ on Wigan’s Kai Pearce-Paul.
It means that Vaughan will sit out the crunch clash against St Helens on Thursday night which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm.
Paul Vaughan's 'hip drop tackle' come the F on, seriously! 🤦🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/uaYvWmnX8b
— Amy (@Aim_YC) April 17, 2023