BREAKING: Warrington Wolves decide not to appeal Paul Vaughan’s ban

WARRINGTON WOLVES will NOT be appealing Paul Vaughan’s one-match ban.

The Cheshire club had been deliberating about whether or not to appeal the in-form forward’s suspension following the 13-6 loss to Wigan Warriors.

Vaughan had been charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact, with the incident an alleged ‘hip-drop tackle’ on Wigan’s Kai Pearce-Paul.

It means that Vaughan will sit out the crunch clash against St Helens on Thursday night which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm.