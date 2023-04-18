St Helens vs Warrington Wolves: Team news, injuries and TV channel as both sides without key forwards

ST HELENS are set to go up against high-flying Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports.

Saints have been inconsistent at the start of the 2023 Super League season, winning four from a possible eight games as Paul Wellens settles into the role of head coach.

Warrington, meanwhile, lost their first game against Wigan Warriors last Friday night – their first loss in nine games!

Team news and injuries

St Helens will be without Jake Wingfield following the youngster’s concussion in last week’s loss to Hull KR, though Joe Batchelor will make his first appearance of the 2023 season.

Warrington will be without the banned Paul Vaughan who has been on fire so far this year, but James Harrison is pushing for a return following injury. Josh Lynch also comes into the squad

St Helens’ 21-man squad

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Will Hopoate

4 Mark Percival

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

12 Joe Batchelor

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

19 James Bell

22 Sam Royle

23 Konrad Hurrell

24 Lewis Baxter

25 Tee Ritson

26 Dan Hill

30 George Delaney

33 McKenzie Buckley

34 Wesley Bruines

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Peter Mata’utia

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

9 Daryl Clark

11 Ben Currie

12 Matty Nicholson

13 Josh McGuire

14 Sam Kasiano

16 Danny Walker

21 Greg Minikin

23 Tom Whitehead

24 Luke Thomas

25 Leon Hayes

34 Matty Russell

35 Lucas Green

Josh Lynch

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.