St Helens vs Warrington Wolves: Team news, injuries and TV channel as both sides without key forwards

ST HELENS are set to go up against high-flying Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports.
Saints have been inconsistent at the start of the 2023 Super League season, winning four from a possible eight games as Paul Wellens settles into the role of head coach.
Warrington, meanwhile, lost their first game against Wigan Warriors last Friday night – their first loss in nine games!
Team news and injuries
St Helens will be without Jake Wingfield following the youngster’s concussion in last week’s loss to Hull KR, though Joe Batchelor will make his first appearance of the 2023 season.
Warrington will be without the banned Paul Vaughan who has been on fire so far this year, but James Harrison is pushing for a return following injury. Josh Lynch also comes into the squad
St Helens’ 21-man squad
1 Jack Welsby
2 Tommy Makinson
3 Will Hopoate
4 Mark Percival
5 Jon Bennison
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
9 James Roby
10 Matty Lees
12 Joe Batchelor
14 Joey Lussick
15 LMS
19 James Bell
22 Sam Royle
23 Konrad Hurrell
24 Lewis Baxter
25 Tee Ritson
26 Dan Hill
30 George Delaney
33 McKenzie Buckley
34 Wesley Bruines
Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
3 Peter Mata’utia
4 Stefan Ratchford
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
7 Josh Drinkwater
9 Daryl Clark
11 Ben Currie
12 Matty Nicholson
13 Josh McGuire
14 Sam Kasiano
16 Danny Walker
21 Greg Minikin
23 Tom Whitehead
24 Luke Thomas
25 Leon Hayes
34 Matty Russell
35 Lucas Green
Josh Lynch
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.