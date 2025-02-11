Brett Delaney admits Castleford Tigers players have been put into ‘dark places’ during pre-season in bid to be an “aggressive, defensive” side

BRETT DELANEY has admitted that Castleford Tigers players have been put into ‘dark places’ during pre-season as he and head coach Danny McGuire attempts to improve the Super League side’s defensive capabilities.

The Tigers shipped 735 points during the 2024 Super League season – the third worst in the league – but Delaney has been keen to instil a new steel into the Castleford players.

“We want to be an aggressive defensive team and put some things in place in pre-season about going after contact,” Delaney said.

“We have implemented a new system, nothing drastic but we are moving well and looking fitter. We have had some really tough sessions in the wrestling room.

“The players have been to dark places and the boys are feeling it. Some haven’t been put in that situation before and they need to be put in those dark places to take into game day.

“That’s where winning is, the more you put players into dark places the better they become as a defensive unit.

“We need to transfer what we’ve been doing in training onto the field and I’m sure the fans will see a more aggressive, defensive Castleford team.”