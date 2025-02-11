Daryl Powell on “disappointing” Warrington Wolves spell and having a point to prove at Wakefield Trinity

DARYL POWELL admits he has a point to prove in Super League following an ill-fated spell with Warrington Wolves.

Powell, who coached Castleford Tigers for nine seasons prior, was axed at Warrington just a year-and-a-half into his time at the Halliwell Jones Stadium following a dismal run of form in 2023.

After returning to coaching with Wakefield Trinity in their maiden Championship season in 2024, Powell helped steer the West Yorkshire club to all three trophies available outside of the top flight – the League Leaders’ Shield, the 1895 Cup and the Championship Grand Final.

Now, Powell is gearing up for another tilt at Super League after his time in the top flight ended badly with Warrington and he has reflected on his time at Warrington and why he is refreshed for 2025.

“There aren’t many coaches – only Matt Peet hasn’t been through a tough period yet in his career – that haven’t had tough moments in their careers,” Powell told League Express .

“My coaching career has been pretty much on the up. I’ve generally coached in a positive way in a positive environment and that didn’t work out at Warrington.

“Sometimes you just don’t fit at a place and I feel like I do here. Have I got a point to prove? I think I have. There’s no way I would have wanted to leave my career the way it ended at Warrington.

“It was disappointing the entire way it broke out but the important thing is how you bounce back and I am ready.”