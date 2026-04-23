Brian McDermott appointed head coach of England

BRIAN MCDERMOTT has been appointed head coach of England.

The Gold Coast Titans assistant will lead his country for the World Cup in Australia at the end of this season.

He is the most successful coach in Super League history having won eight major trophies, including four Grand Finals, with Leeds Rhinos.

McDermott, who represented both England and Great Britain during a decorated playing career, said: “I’m incredibly proud to take on the role of England head coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

“My focus now is on creating an environment where players can perform with confidence, represent the shirt with pride, and give themselves the best chance of going deep into the tournament.

”I’ve always been hands-on and close to the detail, and that will be important in this role. My job now is to get the standards right, build belief in the group, and make sure we’re ready when it matters.”

The 56-year-old coached USA in the 2017 World Cup and replaces Shaun Wane, who stepped aside in January after six years in charge culminated with an home Ashes series whitewash to Australia.

Unlike Wane, McDermott takes the role on a part-time basis.

McDermott worked as assistant coach at Newcastle Knights for three years before joining NRL rivals Gold Coast ahead of this season.

He was selected by a four-person panel including RFL chair Nigel Wood, RFL non-executive director Sara Symington, ex-England captain Kevin Sinfield and former Great Britain international Kris Radlinski.

Wood said: “We are delighted that Brian has accepted the role of England head coach, emerging from an outstanding field of candidates.

“The selection process was comprehensive, thorough and the RFL is indebted to all those that assisted in the process.

“As the most successful coach in Super League history, Brian has demonstrated his capability to build fine teams and his previous experience as an international coach also demonstrates his knowledge of the unique challenges of harnessing players from different clubs in an international setting.

“By working currently in the NRL, Brian will have day-to-day visibility of many of the opponents the England team will be up against, while he also has a great network around the Super League clubs to ensure that the England team have the best possible chances of success.

“I am sure the whole sport will wish Brian every success in the role.”