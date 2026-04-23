Richie Myler explains Hull FC coaching change

HULL FC chief executive Richie Myler says he “didn’t want to miss an opportunity” to secure Steve McNamara as head coach, following a chaotic fortnight at the club.

Myler has given his first interview since John Cartwright was stood down as head coach last Friday, more than a week after it was confirmed he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Cartwright said he felt “betrayed” by Hull’s decision to appoint a new coach, with ex-England boss McNamara to come in for the start of 2027 on a four-year deal.

Assistant coach Andy Last will now lead the team for the remainder of this season.

Speaking to the Meg and Matt: Sin Bin Sessions podcast, Myler explained why the club made their coaching change.

“This isn’t a reaction to something John has done or hasn’t done,” he said.

”John has been a great appointment for us. He came to the club when it was a mess. He galvanised that great group and the fanbase. But it’s okay to want a bit more.

“The opportunity that arose in securing another coach who could take us to the next level, we just didn’t want to miss. Our intention was to secure a really good coach of Hull FC for the next four years.

”Me and the board are constantly evaluating our environment. How can we be better? What are we lacking? There are a lot of qualities Steve has got that I know would be perfect for this group.

”The speed in which it happened was down to circumstance (the number of coach movements in Super League). I didn’t want to miss an opportunity.

“The timing unfortunately affected John but our intention was to be honest with him. The way he responded to that news, we had to act accordingly.”

The initial announcement of a change for 2027 was made on Tuesday, April 7, with Cartwright informed in person the previous day that it would be made public, according to Myler.

However, the Hull chief revealed Cartwright had already been told his contract would be cut short by a year, adding: “The timing was linked to Steve McNamara.

“Me and Steve had a conversation and things were clearly progressing, although it wasn’t a done deal. We were on the same page that it was happening.

“John didn’t know about Steve, but he was aware at that time it would somebody else (leading in 2027).

“The reality is I still wanted him to be the head coach for the rest of this season. As tough as this answer is for him, there wasn’t really a reason why (to make the change) other than that we decided to go in a different direction.”

As to why Cartwright was finally relieved of duties last Friday, after an emotional game against St Helens, Myler said: “We went from talking about Hull FC and rugby to the John Cartwright situation.

“That couldn’t continue, which is why we had to make a decision at that point.”

Myler is sure that Hull have secured an upgrade in McNamara.

“This is a progressive move where we feel there’s an individual that can take our club forward quicker than probably John can,” he said.

”To be head coach of any big club, you have to be across every single element of the business. Working with Steve in the past, he is.”

On the podcast, Myler also addressed the recent report in Australia that Hull had approached Australia star Nathan Cleary.

“In March 2025 I did send his agent an email, saying we are an ambitious club,” he said.

”I’d seen the rumours he wanted to be closer to his partner (Mary Fowler) who plays for Man City. I didn’t talk figures but I did say I understood the gravity of the number.

”They politely replied saying ‘Thank you, but he’s quite happy where he is’.”