Brian McDermott happy to keep George Williams as England captain

BRIAN McDERMOTT plans to retain George Williams as his England captain – but is open to adding new players to the squad, whether they operate in this country or Down Under.

Williams, the Warrington halfback who has made 23 England appearances, taking in two previous World Cups, and one for Great Britain, has held the role since mid-2023.

The 31-year-old former Wigan and Canberra Raiders man is currently sidelined by a neck issue, with club coach Sam Burgess, one of the four who joined McDermott on the final shortlist for the England job, saying: “He’ll be out for an extended period of time.

“It’s something we’re going to have to take care of, and over the next couple of weeks, we’ll know a bit more.”

Asked about his plans for the captaincy, newly-appointed McDermott said: “I think George does a tremendous job, and he’s a really good player. I like what he does and I have no intentions to change.”

As well as confirming Leeds playmaker Jake Connor is set for an international recall after being left out by Shaun Wane, McDermott said he would have no qualms “throwing an uncapped player” into the World Cup mix.

That’s whether they are playing in Super League, which he watches regularly from Australia, or the NRL, which he sees first hand as assistant coach of Gold Coast Titans.

On the issue of selecting heritage players, he explained: “It’s not for us to debate whether we’re happy or not. International rules suggest they can play for the country. Who are we to say you shouldn’t really be playing for England?

“They might want to fight for their heritage. They might be extremely happy to play for England. Who are we to say that’s not the right thing?

“I had an opinion of Maurie Fa’asavalu many years ago when he played for England. I think he was playing for St Helens at the time. I made the mistake in thinking this is Super League against the NRL. It isn’t.”