Adrian Lam encouraged by Leigh Leopards victory

ADRIAN LAM believes Leigh Leopards produced their best attacking performance of the season to beat Huddersfield Giants 30-16.

It’s the most points they’ve scored in a Super League game and sealed back-to-back wins for the first time this year.

“I’m reasonably pleased,” said head coach Lam.

“It was probably our best attacking night of rugby this year so far.

“We haven’t really clicked at all, but tonight was the first signs of that.

“With a lot of players out of position, it’s been difficult to build combinations.

“Tonight there was definitely a better connection.

“The boys rallied well and showed a lot of resilience. We kept turning up for each other and had control of the game for the majority of the 80 minutes.

“We need to do more of that because we’re working hard to defend better and attack better.”

The last two of their six tries came from winger Josh Charnley and Lam said: “Two tries on his 400th game is a special moment.

“We’re grateful to have a player of his calibre.”