Brian Noble hails ‘class’ Jordan Lilley as versatility value shown to Bradford Bulls

BRADFORD BULLS coach Brian Noble talked up Jordan Lilley as another player with Super League experience, Luke Hooley, said he’s open to a longer stay at Bartercard Odsal.

Lilley has proved a valuable performer since joining from Leeds in 2019 after two loan spells with the Bulls, playing stand-off and scrum-half as well as hooker, his primary position under Noble.

Having switched back to scrum-half in place of broken-finger victim Joe Keyes, the 28-year-old had a key role in the impressive 42-12 win at Oldham in which he contributed two tries and five goals.

And Noble reflected: “Jordan looked like a class halfback. The control from him and James Meadows, certainly in the first half, was very pleasing.

“At the start of the season when we were talking about the squad, I knew then that Jordan’s versatility would be vital for this team. He’s proved that and I think against Oldham, he was exemplary.”

Bradford Academy-produced fullback Hooley made the sixth appearance of his current stint on loan from Castleford in the Oldham clash.

The 26-year-old featured at Scholarship and Academy level for the Bulls before his departure to Wakefield in 2017.

While unable to make the first team at Trinity, Hooley shone in three seasons at Batley, winning a move to Leeds for the 2023 season then signing for Castleford.

His two-month loan to Bradford started in mid-March, and he said: “Before I came to Bradford, I hung around at Castleford to see if I would get my shot in the side.

“I’m 27 later this year, so I can’t hang around much longer as I’m not an 18-year-old kid.

“I’ve been in the Super League for two seasons and it has been tough. As long as I’m playing, I’m happy. If I go back to Castleford and get a shot there, then happy days. If not, I’d love to stay and enjoy it here.”