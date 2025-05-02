Cornwall’s membership of the RFL terminated as League One implications laid out

CORNWALL’S three League One results this season have been formally expunged from the table following the club’s withdrawal from the competition last month.

That means the loss of two-point hauls for Rochdale, 68-0 home victors on March 9, and Whitehaven, who won 78-6 at Penryn on March 30 in what turned out to be the Choughs’ last match.

The demise of Cornwall, who beat visitors Newcastle 32-22 on March 23, left the third tier with only ten teams.

The south-west club, who first appeared for the 2022 campaign after plans to launch Ottawa Aces in Canada were shelved, cited financial issues, partly caused by economic uncertainty in the USA.

The side, based near Falmouth and originally under the control of a group fronted by former Toronto Wolfpack Eric Perez, were taken over in November by Cornish businessman Kenny Stone.

He had plans to bring in new investment to help grow the club, who finished second-bottom in each of their completed seasons.

The governing body confirmed: “The RFL Board have accepted a recommendation from the Executive following Cornwall’s withdrawal from Betfred League One on April 2.

“The results of the three fixtures they played have been expunged, and League One has become a ten-team competition, with each club playing the other nine at home and away to produce an 18-round fixture list.

“As previously, the team finishing top of the table will receive the League Leaders’ Shield and prize money – although there will be no automatic promotion to the 2026 Betfred Championship, with the top four clubs joining the bottom four from this season’s Championship in a middle-eights competition.

“Cornwall’s membership of the RFL has been terminated.”