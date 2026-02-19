Brisbane Broncos’ Adam Reynolds almost made Super League move

ADAM REYNOLDS has revealed that he turned down a move to Super League in 2024 due to family reasons.

The Brisbane Broncos veteran is gearing up to take on Hull KR in the World Club Challenge tonight at the MKM Stadium, but, if things had gone in a different direction, he may well have found himself on the opposite side.

Now Reynolds has explained the issue with making the move to Super League so late in his career.

“It was last year or the year before, obviously trying to see if I wanted to extend my career and play a few more years but luckily enough Brisbane gave me an opportunity to go around again and I’m glad I get to do it,” Reynolds told NRL.com.

“It’s pretty hard when you’ve got a young family and quite a big family a number of kids there. If I was to come over here it would probably be on my own and it’s not ideal.”

Reynolds also revealed that he contemplated retiring straight after the Broncos’ Grand Final win last season.

“Obviously winning the Grand Final and having that high, there was a bit of talk about doing it there and then on the spot,” he continued.

“(Well), not right on the spot but I certainly questioned whether it was worth going around again.

“Look, I love the challenge of competing with my team-mates daily but the body’s not getting any younger. We’ve got a fair squad here. We’ve got some good players coming here and if I was to go around again, it would probably have to be at another club and at this stage of my career I don’t think it’s worth it.

“So I just thought I’d get it out of the way before the season starts. I don’t want it to be a distraction. I just wanted it to be over and done with so I can get on with life.”