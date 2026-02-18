Bradford Bulls Kurt Haggerty gives message of support to Halifax Panthers

WHEN it comes to enduring a difficult time behind the scenes, Kurt Haggerty is all too familiar with it.

Having gone through the debacle at Salford Red Devils in 2025 as well as with Toronto Wolfpack, Haggety is now head coach of Bradford Bulls for 2026 and beyond.

But, yet another club has followed in the footsteps of Salford and Featherstone Rovers, with Halifax Panthers being wound up earlier this week, and the club set to be put into liquidation.

The Panthers’ membership of the RFL has been cut and their players are now free agents, leaving another club with a very uncertain future.

For Haggerty, he knows all too well about events such as this unfolding, with the Bradford boss giving a message to Halifax fans.

“It’s an awful situation and it’s awful to see it happening again,” Haggerty said.

“I’ve gone through it a couple of times and I totally understand what the fans are going through.

“I hope the players and staff find clubs in the worst case scenario and I’ve sent a message to support to Kyle Eastmond (Halifax head coach) about it.”