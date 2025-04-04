Brisbane Broncos in scouting mission of Super League stars ahead of NRL fear

BRISBANE BRONCOS have completed a scouting mission of Super League stars ahead of their fear that the NRL’s 20-team hope will lead to a player drain Down Under.

With the Dolphins’ successful franchise meaning there are now 17 sides in the NRL, and the inclusion of a PNG side from 2028 and a potential one in Perth from 2027, the ability to fill a full roster will take a hit.

As such, the Broncos have been doing their shopping abroad in a bid to steal a march on their rivals, with recruitment chief Simon Scanlan returning to Australia this week following a visit to the UK, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Broncos are not only keen on bringing in some stars from Super League at present, but the Queensland club is also aiming to create a model that will identify potential NRL stars for years to come.

The two competitions are set to be more closely allied than ever if an NRL takeover of Super League cones to fruition.

And such a move of course could open up more opportunities for northern hemisphere talent to make the move to Australia.