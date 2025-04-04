England and Great Britain legend Bobbie Goulding believes the RFL are “killing” rugby league

ENGLAND and Great Britain legend Bobbie Goulding believes that the RFL are “killing” rugby league in the northern hemisphere and has advocated an NRL takeover.

Goulding, who earned five caps for England and 17 for Great Britain and enjoyed spells at Leeds, Widnes, Wigan and St Helens, was a guest on Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast back in Australia – and it’s fair to say that he is not happy with how the sport is being run in the UK.

The 53-year-old believes that the NRL needs to come in and reform the RFL from the bottom up.

“The players are turning up every single year and putting the spectacle on the telly and the people that run the game are killing it,” Goulding said on Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast.

“I take my hat off to all the players, but the game is being run by people who don’t know what they’re doing.

“I don’t know whether the owners of the clubs would be comfortable with an NRL takeover but anything – absolutely anything – is better than what it is now.

“The game is not far off bankruptcy and people don’t realise that it is.

“I think the NRL should come, take over, and get a bloody big brush and sweep everyone from the RFL out and get new people in – new people who can run a game.”