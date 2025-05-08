Brisbane Broncos playmaker Jock Madden attracting Super League interest

BRISBANE BRONCOS playmaker Jock Madden is attracting Super League interest, League Express can reveal.

The arrival of Ben Hunt from St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of the 2025 NRL campaign has pushed Madden further down the pecking order with Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam also fighting for a halfback spot.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur had been keen on bringing in Madden last month but was unable to due to an obscure Super League rule.

That rule outlines that Australian players aged 25 or over must have played half of the NRL matches of the previous season to obtain a UK visa.

Madden, however, played ten games for the Broncos during the 2024 NRL season, meaning he missed the boat by just two games.

It remains to be seen which Super League side would be keen on luring the playmaker and how they would go about manoeuvring their way around the rule.