Wakefield Trinity’s Daryl Powell gives latest on overseas signing’s future and explains recruitment stance

DARYL POWELL was asked about the future of Renouf Atoni as week ago – and the Wakefield Trinity head coach has revealed that talks are ‘ongoing’.

Atoni has been at Wakefield for three seasons, registering 57 appearances, and was part of the Trinity side that was relegated from Super League back in 2019.

However, after starring in Trinity’s Championship-winning year in 2024, Atoni looks hungry to make up for lost time in the top flight following an injury – though he is currently sidelined once more.

“It’s something that is ongoing at the moment and we are working our way through that,” Powell said.

“I think he’s been really good. He had a little bit of an injury at the start of the year which kept him out but he has come back and is on for consistent game time at the moment which for any player is important.

“So he is starting to find his groove now.”

In terms of wider retention and recruitment, Powell has noted that it is probably the most important part of being a rugby league coach.

“There are a couple of bits and pieces that we are discussing and there is a quota situation as well and whether that moves at all or not so there is potential for that.

“It’s important you get it right. Retention and recruitment is absolutely pivotal. It is right up there as the most important to get right.

“You have players that sometimes don’t fit or if motivation rises and dips and age is always key too.

“At one point in my own playing career I came to a point where I was thinking if it was now or next year (to retire) so all those things come into it.

“You’ve got to get the balance of your squad right, get the right personalities and the right type of person.”