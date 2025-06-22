Brisbane Broncos rally to see off Cronulla Sharks

BRISBANE BRONCOS 34 CRONULLA SHARKS 28

TOM SMITH, Suncorp Stadium, Sunday

SECOND-HALF braces to left-edge pairing Gehamat Shibasaki and Josiah Karapani powered Brisbane to a comeback win over Cronulla in a Sunday shoot-out.

Propelled by a first-half double to Will Kennedy and unfazed by the sin-binning of Sione Katoa, the Sharks led by 16 with half an hour to play.

But with Payne Haas laying the platform, and three-quarter combination Shibasaki and Karapani piling on the four-pointers, Brisbane sailed home to shore up their top-eight spot.

The visitors took just five minutes to strike via Siosifa Talakai, then Kennedy connected with Teig Wilton for his first.

Cory Paix darted over from dummy-half to get the Broncos on the board, before Kennedy backed up Briton Nikora for his second and Nicho Hynes strolled over untouched.

But the momentum shifted when Ezra Mam capitalised on a Xavier Willison bust, and the officials punished Katoa for a thoughtless professional foul on half-time.

And although Blayke Brailey scored while his side was down to twelve, the hosts eventually mounted their charge.

Shibasaki juggled a brilliant Reece Walsh pass, then Mam released Karapani despite a hint of obstruction.

Adam Reynolds’ basketball pass handed Karapani his double, and the halfback’s sideline conversion snatched the lead for Brisbane.

Then Shibasaki crossed again courtesy of Walsh to give the victors some breathing room.

The Sharks’ loss was made worse by Wilton receiving hospital treatment for an eye injury.

BRONCOS: 1 Reece Walsh, 2 Josiah Karapani, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 4 Gehamat Shibasaki, 5 Jesse Arthars, 6 Ezra Mam, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Corey Jensen, 9 Cory Paix, 10 Payne Haas, 11 Brendan Piakura, 12 Jordan Riki, 13 Patrick Carrigan. Subs (all used): 14 Billy Walters, 15 Kobe Hetherington, 16 Xavier Willison, 17 Jack Gosiewski

Tries: Paix (20), Mam (38), Shibasaki (54, 72), Karapani (58, 68); Goals: Reynolds 5/6

SHARKS: 1 Will Kennedy, 2 Sione Katoa, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 Siosifa Talakai, 5 Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6 Braydon Trindall, 7 Nicho Hynes, 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Blayke Brailey, 17 Braden Hamlin-Uele, 11 Briton Nikora, 12 Teig Wilton, 13 Cam McInnes. Subs (all used): 14 Daniel Atkinson, 15 Jesse Colquhoun, 16 Toby Rudolf, 19 Hohepa Puru

Tries: Talakai (5), Kennedy (14, 26), Hynes (31), Brailey (47); Goals: Hynes 4/5; Sin bin: Katoa (40) – professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 6-10, 6-16, 6-22, 12-22; 12-28, 18-28, 24-28, 30-28, 34-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Broncos: Payne Haas; Sharks: Addin Fonua-Blake

Penalty count: 7-4; Half-time: 12-22; Referee: Wyatt Raymond; Attendance: 37,042