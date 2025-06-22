‘We showed we’re tough enough’: Leigh Leopards’ resilience delights Adrian Lam

ADRIAN LAM was pleased with the “resilience” shown by Leigh Leopards to battle to victory over Catalans Dragons in red-hot Perpignan.

Leigh coach Lam said: “It’s a difficult challenge to come here and get the two points and we made it tough for ourselves at times but we hung in there and showed resilience and we found a way to win.

“There were defining moments in that game where it could have gone either way but we seem to be winning those big moments right now which is a big part of being where we are on the league ladder, we go to third today.

“It’s still early days and every club in that top six now has to play each other so everyone’s in a similar situation.

“But it’s in our hands now, we’re in a position we’ve probably never been in before as a club, close to the top of the competition.

“We want to set our sights above (where we are now) and those big decisive games will come in the next six-to-eight matches.

“We’re looking forward to it, we had an opportunity to pick our strongest team today and hopefully we can build some momentum upon it.

“It was really hard and really hot out there and Catalans turned up to play the best rugby that they have probably done all season.

“It was really tough but we showed we are tough enough.

“I’m really happy for (fullback) Davey Armstrong who’s been playing injured and he scores the key try to seal the game.”