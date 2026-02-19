Brisbane Broncos star makes a plea for Hull FC fans’ support

COREY JENSEN hopes Hull FC fans will become Brisbane Broncos supporters for the night in a bid to make them kings of the world.

There will be a 24,600-capacity crowd at MKM Stadium when Hull KR clash with the NRL champions for the World Club Challenge this Thursday night.

It’s irked plenty of Rovers faithful that they have to cross the city to the home of their fierce rivals to play in their first-ever global title decider.

Commercially, of course, it made sense but there’s plenty of Hull fans who have bought tickets – and might even cheer on the Aussies.

Prop Jensen, who played his part in the Broncos’ stunning Grand Final win over Melbourne Storm, joked: “We’ll take it if we can get it!

“I’ve heard all the rivalry between the two Hull sides so if we can get a few of those FC supporters on our side it’d be nice – and good to hear them out there!

“Everyone’s excited. We’ve been over here [in the UK] for a week now and everyone’s settled in and looking forward to what I think will be a great game and to come over and experience what Rugby League is like on this side of the world.

“We know they love their Rugby League and there’ll be loads of KR supporters – but that’s something we’re looking to embrace.”

Brisbane have flown more than 10,000 miles in a bid to claim their third World Club Challenge but many Hull KR fans hope they’ll be under-cooked, given they have yet to start their own NRL campaign.

It’d be a long way to come to lose , though, and Jensen, 32, conceded: “We’ve touched on that.

“It’s our first game of the year, it’s been a long, tough pre-season and to start the year off with a World Club Challenge is something we’re really looking forward to.

“It’s something we’ve trained and built towards. We’re just hoping to put everything into practice and we’re probably fortunate in that we’ve a similar squad to what went around last year.

“Our personnel knows each other pretty well.”

And for anyone who thought Brisbane were great last season with their memorable surge to glory, culminating with Aussie superstar Reece Walsh producing the game of his life in the final, Jensen warned: “The pre-season has been about getting better on what we achieved last year.

“We’ve watched a bit of Super League so we know Hull [KR] are a great side and they’ve already started their season to be able to work out a few things so it should be a good game.

“We’ve watched a fair bit of them and will continue to do so over the next couple of days. They have a lot of strike and we’ll work on ways to nullify key individuals.

“For us, we showed throughout last year when we play our game we’re hard to beat. It’s a good way to showcase that and start the year off well.

“But Madge [Michael Maguire] had let us know he’s under no illusions just how tough this game will be.”