Hull KR urged to have no regrets after date with destiny

JAMES BATCHELOR has urged his Hull KR team-mates to make the most of what could be a once in a lifetime experience – and to have no regrets.

The reigning Super League champions attempt to become World Club Challenge conquerors when they tackle star-studded NRL Premiers Brisbane Broncos on Thursday night.

It’s the first time the Robins have ever taken part in a fixture of such magnitude and they are widely rated as underdogs against Michael Maguire’s formidable team.

But having stunned the Rugby League world once before by winning the treble last season – Rovers hadn’t won a single major trophy in 40 years – second-rower Batchelor knows just what they are capable of.

And the vice-captain said: “You want to go up against the best.

“Because if you’re playing against the best, you’re going to be in the biggest games with the most up for grabs to win.

“Ultimately, we don’t want to sit back on it in three weeks, three years, 30 years or whatever and go: ‘I played against them [Brisbane].’

“We want to look back and say: ‘We beat them.’

“At the end of the day, it’s a cup final, it’s the trophy on the line and there’s one game to go and win it. So we don’t want to just be happy to be playing against them. We want to go and win that game.”

Given that the Broncos are laced with international talent such as Reece Walsh, Kotoni Staggs and Patrick Carrigan, who helped the Kangaroos whitewash England in the Ashes here last autumn, it will take a massive effort.

Rovers are also dealing with the fall-out of Thursday’s shock 19-18 loss at newly-promoted York Knights in a dramatic start to their Super League title defence.

Willie Peters’ side squandered an 18-6 lead in the final 15 minutes when they also saw Mikey Lewis sin-binned for a petulant trip.

Batchelor, 27, said: “We had the full review: don’t brush anything under the carpet.

“We’re pretty good at having those open conversations and using them to learn, grow and improve.

“The focus is ahead. We’re disappointed with what happened, but it’s gone now. We know we can learn from it, we know we can improve and now it’s about going and doing it this week.”

Batchelor maintains ex-Man of Steel Lewis won’t come in for criticism from them – “we win as a team; we lose as a team” – and all their attention is now geared towards downing Brisbane.