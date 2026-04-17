Brodie Croft’s four tries help Leeds Rhinos thrash Huddersfield Giants and go top

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 22 LEEDS RHINOS 56

JOHN DAVIDSON, Accu Stadium, Friday

BRODIE CROFT grabbed four tries as Leeds moved to the top of Super League after battering Huddersfield.

The Rhinos raced to a 28-6 first half lead and then piled on another 28 points to leapfrog St Helens into first for at least a day.

Jake Connor kicked eight goals and Leeds had six other try-scorers besides brilliant Croft in the dominant display.

It was a terrible start for Leeds with Lachlan Miller badly hooking the kick-off out on the full.

It put Huddersfield immediately on the attack, and after just two minutes George King crashed over between the posts.

Tui Lolohea added the extras to give the home side an early 6-0 lead – but it didn’t take long for the Rhinos to respond.

After Miller had made a break through the middle, the fullback found Croft on an edge and the halfback touched down. Connor nailed his first conversion to tie it up.

On the next set it was the Giants’ turn to kick it out on the full. Leeds took full advantage and Jarrod O’Connor scooted from dummy-half to crash over.

Connor made no mistake again and the Rhinos didn’t look back.

Huddersfield suffered a blow in the 16th minute when Sam Halsall, only just back from injury, limped from the field.

The Rhinos were turning the screws and Jack Bird was the next to strike as a sensational flick offload from James McDonnell put the Australian in at the right-hand corner.

The Giants were creaking, and the Rhinos punished them again when the veteran Ryan Hall barged through for his 250th try for his hometown club.

Leeds were in a mood and Miller was the next to strike, winning the race to ground his own chip.

Huddersfield, to their credit, didn’t throw in the towel and worked themselves downfield. A quick shift found Jacob Douglas in space on the right wing and he matched to force his way over.

Lolohea was unable to convert from the touchline, but it gave the Giants some small hope heading into the second half at 28-10 behind.

That hope didn’t last long with Cameron Smith crashing over after just four minutes. After a break that went 80 metres, eventually the ball came to Smith on the next set and the forward crossed.

Croft was the next to strike, with the Giants’ defence bent at will, as a strong carry took him over the line.

Huddersfield could not stop the avalanche, with a kick causing havoc and Croft swooping for his third of the evening.

The Giants finally got back into the contest with a try on 62 minutes, courtesy of a great run by Jacob Gagai.

But it mattered little, normal service resuming with Maika Sivo touching down his 13th league try of the season and then Croft again getting his fourth of the night and tenth in 2026.

The Giants bagged a final consolation try to Oliver Russell, who also added the conversion, his second.

GAMESTAR: Brodie Croft scored tries for fun and seemed to be everywhere.

GAMEBREAKER: Lachlan Miller made up for his early error with some brilliant solo plays.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: James McDonnell’s pass for Jack Bird’s try was a peach.

MATCHFACTS

GIANTS

1 Niall Evalds

39 Jacob Douglas

3 Jacob Gagai

5 Sam Halsall

2 Adam Swift

6 Tui Lolohea

7 Adam Clune

16 George King

9 Zac Woolford

14 Fenton Rogers

11 Asher O’Donnell

23 Chris Patolo

8 Tristan Powell

Subs (all used)

4 Taane Milne

10 Tom Burgess

20 Mathieu Cozza

32 Oliver Russell

18th man (not used)

22 Jack Billington

Also in 21-man squad

13 Harry Rushton

18 Kieran Rush

29 Tanguy Zenon

Tries: King (2), Douglas (38), Gagai (62, 78)

Goals: Lolohea 1/2, Russell 2/2

RHINOS

1 Lachlan Miller

2 Maika Sivo

33 Jack Bird

4 Ash Handley

5 Ryan Hall

6 Brodie Croft

7 Jake Connor

15 Cooper Jenkins

9 Jarrod O’Connor

10 Tom Holroyd

14 Chris Hankinson

12 James McDonnell

13 Keenan Palasia

Subs (all used)

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

11 Kallum Watkins

17 Cameron Smith

23 Danny Levi

18th man (not used)

20 Presley Cassell

Also in 21-man squad

16 Ethan O’Neill

19 Jeremiah Mata’utia

26 Tom Nicholson-Watton

Tries: Croft (8, 46, 50, 68), O’Connor (11), Bird (20), Hall (24), Miller (30), Smith (44), Sivo (65)

Goals: Connor 8/10

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-12, 6-16, 6-22, 6-28, 10-28; 10-34, 10-40, 10-46, 16-46, 16-50, 16-56, 22-56

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Man of the Match

Giants: Jacob Gagai; Rhinos: Brodie Croft

Penalty count: 4-1

Half-time: 10-28

Referee: Jack Smith